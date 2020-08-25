We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 403 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.54.

NVDA traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,197,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,714,975. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $434.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.37. The company has a market cap of $314.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $516.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,514,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,723 shares of company stock valued at $147,178,586. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.