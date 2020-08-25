We Are One Seven LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.31. 18,107,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,475,113. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

