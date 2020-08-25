Wings 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $50,995.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Wings has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Wings token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $14.56 million and approximately $50,995.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00044733 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $635.57 or 0.05590708 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003590 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00050972 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

WINGS is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,638 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.