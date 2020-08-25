Wrapped NXM Reaches Market Capitalization of $37.48 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $37.48 million and approximately $15.99 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 57.9% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can now be purchased for $55.61 or 0.00488454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00128450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.65 or 0.01683420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00192939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000860 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00152984 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.