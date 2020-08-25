Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $671.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will announce sales of $671.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $648.00 million to $694.00 million. Crane reported sales of $772.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CR shares. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

NYSE CR traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $57.71. The company had a trading volume of 179,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,324. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Crane has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Crane by 4.6% during the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Crane by 0.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Crane by 3.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crane by 2.5% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.