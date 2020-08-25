Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to Sell

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GOLF. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Shares of GOLF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. 207,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,759. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Acushnet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Acushnet will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 10,200.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Acushnet by 43.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Acushnet in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Acushnet in the first quarter worth $171,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

