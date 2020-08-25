ZINC Price Tops $0.13 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. ZINC has a market cap of $733,885.50 and $5,896.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $33.94, $20.33 and $13.77. During the last week, ZINC has traded up 174% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044517 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $638.81 or 0.05615094 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003545 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00050237 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $7.50, $20.33, $10.39, $33.94, $5.60, $50.98, $24.43, $18.94, $13.77, $32.15 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.