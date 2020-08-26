-$0.17 EPS Expected for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.19). SmileDirectClub posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,249,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,273,000 after buying an additional 422,562 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 40.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,197 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,709,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10,028.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,838,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

SDC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,395,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,589,390. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

