15,000 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Amtrust Financial Services Inc.

Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000. Mcdonald’s comprises about 3.1% of Amtrust Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,601. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.01. The company has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.18.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

