20,180 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock traded up $23.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.91. 68,535,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,984,452. The company has a market cap of $865.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

