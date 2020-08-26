2,039 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,039 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 39.8% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.88.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $344.27. 1,727,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,804. The company has a market cap of $152.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $346.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

