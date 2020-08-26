21,000 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Acquired by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ResMed by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ResMed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after buying an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $5,523,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total value of $202,101.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $192,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,809 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,301 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.09. The stock had a trading volume of 23,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.64. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $208.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.