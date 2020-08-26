$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.13 billion and the lowest is $2.91 billion. Ball reported sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $11.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

NYSE:BLL traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,229. Ball has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Ball by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Ball by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

