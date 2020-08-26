55,567 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,000. Phillips 66 comprises 1.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 59.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 74.4% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $60.03. 2,999,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,854,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

