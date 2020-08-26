69,842 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,406,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,058,000 after buying an additional 5,432,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,577,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,562,000 after acquiring an additional 424,795 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $596,586,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $422,596,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.59 on Wednesday, reaching $225.82. 1,490,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,691. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $226.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

