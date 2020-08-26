Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 4,933 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $84,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2,230.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Mastercard by 184.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,176,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,217,000 after purchasing an additional 533,559 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $4.02 on Tuesday, reaching $347.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,520. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $348.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $348.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.24.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,792 shares of company stock valued at $308,981,858 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

