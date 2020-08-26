AdEx (ADX) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $19.25 million and $1.04 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001675 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00043458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.91 or 0.05593861 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031613 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00049113 BTC.

About AdEx

ADX is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.