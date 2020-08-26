Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Decreased by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 2.6% of Gs Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Adobe by 34.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $13,355,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 288.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,411 shares of company stock valued at $44,327,655. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $44.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $528.49. 7,738,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,434. The stock has a market cap of $253.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $533.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $448.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.