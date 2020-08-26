Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $33,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 122.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.25.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $4.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $614.56. 902,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $576.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.36. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $620.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

