Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up 1.0% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $50,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,663,160 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.97. 1,826,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day moving average is $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

