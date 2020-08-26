Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,703 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

NYSE MMM traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $163.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,345. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.42 and a 200-day moving average of $151.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.