Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,415 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.05.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

