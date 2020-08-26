Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $19.71 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lateef Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 366,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,002,000 after purchasing an additional 194,602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 362,779 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 28,463 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 45.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 188,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 58,777 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 205.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 173,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,909,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,168,523. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.14. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,738. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.