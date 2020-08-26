Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $21.91 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 9.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.9% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 13.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 83,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.87.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.35. 5,675,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,226,906. The company has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $89.51. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

