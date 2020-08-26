Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $38.21 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $38,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,821,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,713,133. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

