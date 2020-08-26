Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $57.14 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.1% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $57,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $59.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,073,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,451,838. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $246.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

