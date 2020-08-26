Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,871 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.0% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $50,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 287.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,605,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6,072.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,498,000 after buying an additional 17,612,726 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after buying an additional 11,968,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,193,475,000 after buying an additional 11,685,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.20. 14,361,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,098,049. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

