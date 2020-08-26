Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 538 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $39,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $8,187,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $279.00. 1,308,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,136. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Argus increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.47.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

