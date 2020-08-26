Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,817,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,689,023. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $213.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

