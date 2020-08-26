Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $55,403,421. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $138.39. 4,736,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,935,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.25. The firm has a market cap of $344.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $139.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.