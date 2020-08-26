Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,324 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 375,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 38,324 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. 28,553,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,720,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

