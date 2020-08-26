Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,230 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,386,153. The stock has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.94.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

