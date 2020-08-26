Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,437 Shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,437 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $19,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 186.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 796,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 518,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the first quarter worth $2,101,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 44.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 92,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 10.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 52,376 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period.

In other AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD news, insider Douglas Forsyth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $493,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:NIE traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,826. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

