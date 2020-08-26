Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 63,671 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,671 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of B&G Foods worth $17,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth $6,502,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,441,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 989,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,903,000 after purchasing an additional 234,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 198,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,984,000 after buying an additional 119,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.18. The stock had a trading volume of 750,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.12. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.31.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BGS. DA Davidson began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

