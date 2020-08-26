AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Billion

Analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post $5.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AFLAC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.46 billion. AFLAC reported sales of $5.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full-year sales of $21.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.35 billion to $22.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.69 billion to $21.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,577 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,372 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in AFLAC by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,651,000 after purchasing an additional 949,353 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,135,000 after purchasing an additional 910,939 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.45. 2,802,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,099,556. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

