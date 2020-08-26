Agrello 1-Day Volume Tops $209,659.00 (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Agrello has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Agrello has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $209,659.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrello token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Agrello alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00044435 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $634.70 or 0.05566595 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00050217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

Agrello is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.