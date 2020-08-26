Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 21.5% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL traded up $38.28 on Wednesday, hitting $1,644.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,595,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,707. The firm has a market cap of $1,118.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,652.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,518.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,383.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Nomura increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

