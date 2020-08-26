Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s 6th Largest Position

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 85.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 7.9% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 36.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $38.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,644.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,707. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,652.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,518.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,383.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

