Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ 5th Largest Position

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $459,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $38.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,644.13. 2,595,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,707. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,652.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,518.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,383.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

