American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon Sells 350 Shares

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $11,469.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,559.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of APEI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 95,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,116. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $471.23 million, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56.
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of American Public Education to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Sidoti cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.
About American Public Education
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.
Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.