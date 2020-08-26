American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon Sells 350 Shares

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Timothy J. Landon sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $11,469.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,559.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of APEI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 95,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,116. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $471.23 million, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, analysts expect that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 17.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 655,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 95,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 14.4% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 222,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of American Public Education to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Sidoti cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

