Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after buying an additional 205,870 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,642,000 after purchasing an additional 933,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.18. 3,116,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,156. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.49. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $137.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

