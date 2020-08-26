Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.27% of Amphenol worth $76,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $197,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,748,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,952,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,478,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,342,000 after acquiring an additional 873,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.90.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $7,931,058.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,310,715.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,582 shares of company stock valued at $61,698,451. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.05. The stock had a trading volume of 908,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,799. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average of $93.31.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

