Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $9.77

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 34.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 88.2% higher against the US dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $323.70 million and approximately $218.99 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $9.77 or 0.00084982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007236 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00043458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.91 or 0.05593861 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031613 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00049113 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,142,159 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

