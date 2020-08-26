ARAW Hits Market Capitalization of $30,958.11 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 98.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. One ARAW token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Hotbit and LATOKEN. ARAW has a total market cap of $30,958.11 and approximately $12.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARAW has traded up 90.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00043144 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.99 or 0.05602175 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00049087 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW (CRYPTO:ARAW) is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.