ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $55,403,421. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,736,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,935,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average is $120.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $139.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

