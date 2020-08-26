ARGI Investment Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 33.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,481 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 173,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,717,000 after buying an additional 15,116 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,359,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.25. 2,448,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,965,091. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average is $67.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.