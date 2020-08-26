ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $69.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $69,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after buying an additional 6,933,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,329,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,279,000 after buying an additional 107,248 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347,639. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.51 and its 200-day moving average is $152.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $176.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

