Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.34% of Arista Networks worth $54,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $222.05. 371,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,487. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.12.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total transaction of $2,482,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,724.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $276,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,021 shares of company stock valued at $20,338,213 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

