Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.34% of Arista Networks worth $54,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:ANET traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $222.05. 371,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,487. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $267.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.80.
ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.12.
In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total transaction of $2,482,994.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,724.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $276,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,423.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,021 shares of company stock valued at $20,338,213 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
