Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) Shares Up 6.1%

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.83. 271,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,462,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assertio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics by 5,626.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 118,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

