Bank of Marin Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bank of Marin lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Facebook were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

Shares of FB traded up $23.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $303.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,544,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,885,779. The firm has a market cap of $865.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,237.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total value of $44,802.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $8,030,987 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

